Citigroup Lowers TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $53.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMTD. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.04.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 92,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

