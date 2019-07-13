China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

