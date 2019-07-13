Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $781,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.