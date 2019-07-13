Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Chewy has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $41.34.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $781,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,000 over the last ninety days.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

