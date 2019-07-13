Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Chewy has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $41.34.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
