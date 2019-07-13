Carnival plc (CCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on September 13th

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Carnival stock opened at GBX 3,522 ($46.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 3,354 ($43.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,030 ($65.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,748.34.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 302 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,926 ($64.37).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

