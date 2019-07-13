Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRCM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Care.com stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Care.com has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Care.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $113,169.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,098,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,043,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $109,513.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,869 shares in the company, valued at $716,617.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,509 shares of company stock worth $489,953. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 192.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com during the first quarter worth $125,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

