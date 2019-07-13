Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.86 ($3.41).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.13. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.90 ($3.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.39.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

