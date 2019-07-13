Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 30th total of 201,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of CCBG remained flat at $$24.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,459. The company has a market cap of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.71. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

