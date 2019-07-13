Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading Down 7.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.21, 14,116,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 7,068,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,745 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 80.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

