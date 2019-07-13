Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$9.82 and a twelve month high of C$28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97. The firm has a market cap of $700.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$304.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

