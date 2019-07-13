Canaccord Genuity Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$8.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.48. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 477.71%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,899.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673,799 shares in the company, valued at C$24,222,458.95. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,889 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

