Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Evercore ISI cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,220,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 296.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,261,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,964,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,063 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,743,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.