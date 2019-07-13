Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.33. Camtek shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek LTD. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 194,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

