Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives C$5.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFW. TD Securities cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,633. The company has a market cap of $302.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$475.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$493.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

