Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. 159,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,328. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $350,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,979 shares of company stock worth $405,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.