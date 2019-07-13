Brokers Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36. The company has a market cap of $366.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.02 per share, with a total value of $1,998,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $642,250.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 39,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

