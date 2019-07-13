Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Target Price at €46.41

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.27 ($53.81).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTDI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €28.90 ($33.60). 235,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. United Internet has a 52 week low of €28.09 ($32.66) and a 52 week high of €49.12 ($57.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

