Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $16.00

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after acquiring an additional 709,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.87. 10,259,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

