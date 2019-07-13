Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $46.50

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 182,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $9,344,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,518.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,610 shares of company stock worth $10,389,984 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 91.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $41,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,491. Graco has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

