Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 570,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,848. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 486,673 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 412,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.