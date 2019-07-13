Brokerages Expect Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings. Salem Media Group also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Salem Media Group.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.12 million. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SALM. Singular Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on Salem Media Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.25.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,256.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,881 shares of company stock worth $104,855. 55.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 146,564 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,844. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

