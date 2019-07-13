Brokerages Anticipate Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Uxin’s earnings. Uxin posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uxin.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UXIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,752,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uxin by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $6,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

UXIN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 12,244,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,334. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

