Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post $57.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the highest is $60.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $234.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $248.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.96 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $318.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $55.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $20.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.33. 521,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,195. The firm has a market cap of $668.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

