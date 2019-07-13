Brokerages Anticipate Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on CKH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. 65,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,789. Seacor has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $885.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

