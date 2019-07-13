Bread Hits 24-Hour Volume of $236,255.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Bread has a market capitalization of $29.33 million and approximately $236,255.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00275748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.01352852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00124821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

