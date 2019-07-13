Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHR. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:BHR opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $307.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

