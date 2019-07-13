Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

BHR opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 100,968 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 214,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.