BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $435.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,845,000 after purchasing an additional 236,073 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

