Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.04.

BX stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 686,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,597 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

