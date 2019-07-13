BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.25). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,671.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,800,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock worth $11,707,558. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 881.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,734,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,692 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 836.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,682 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 859,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,730. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

