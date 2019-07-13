BidaskClub Upgrades NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NIC stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. NIC has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. NIC had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. NIC’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NIC by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its position in NIC by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

