BidaskClub Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Strong-Buy

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,979.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

