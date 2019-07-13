BidaskClub Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Hold

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

ABCB opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

