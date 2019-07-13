Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised DUFRY AG/ADR to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

