Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 662.08 ($8.65).

BDEV opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.18.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

