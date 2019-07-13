Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 662.08 ($8.65).

BDEV opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.18.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

