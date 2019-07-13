Bank of America Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC downgraded EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.67 ($19.39).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.25 ($17.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

