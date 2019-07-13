Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 10,949,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,485,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.