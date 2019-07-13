BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,917,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 31.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

