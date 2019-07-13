Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $63,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,559.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 14,800 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,033. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

