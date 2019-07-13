AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.89).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.66 ($27.51) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.87. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

