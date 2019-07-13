Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Trading Up 6.9%

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, 128,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 125,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVH. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Analysts forecast that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

