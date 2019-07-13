Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.33. 1,907,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,682. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantor stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

