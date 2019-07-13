Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.69.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.33. 1,907,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,682. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
