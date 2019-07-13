Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €50.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.06 ($58.20).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €41.34 ($48.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €36.10 ($41.98) and a 52 week high of €70.72 ($82.23).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.