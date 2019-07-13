Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Cut to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Sylvania Platinum from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,388.18 ($31.21).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 2,258 ($29.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,085.60. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($28.26) per share, for a total transaction of £302,820 ($395,687.97). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

