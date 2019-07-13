Arion (ARION) Hits Market Cap of $30,087.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 64.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market capitalization of $30,087.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01393361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00027392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128942 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,703,830 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

