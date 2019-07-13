Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 30th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 170,396 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 963,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQST. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

