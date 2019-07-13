AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.01.

Shares of AU opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

