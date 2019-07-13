Analyzing Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) & Arcos Dorados (NASDAQ:ARCO)

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Potbelly does not pay a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Potbelly has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Potbelly and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 1 1 0 0 1.50 Arcos Dorados 1 0 1 0 2.00

Potbelly presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Potbelly’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Potbelly and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $422.64 million 0.25 -$8.88 million $0.29 15.38 Arcos Dorados $3.08 billion 0.55 $36.85 million $0.18 46.00

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -6.01% 3.85% 1.82% Arcos Dorados 1.64% 12.41% 2.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Potbelly on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

