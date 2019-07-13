Analyzing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Milacron (OTCMKTS:MCRN)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Milacron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 11.16% 20.10% 8.01% Milacron 2.91% -74.38% 6.66%

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Milacron does not pay a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milacron has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Milacron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 1.90 $520.14 million $1.24 17.09 Milacron $1.26 billion 0.94 $41.50 million $1.78 9.41

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron. Milacron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Copco and Milacron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Milacron has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Milacron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Milacron is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Milacron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Milacron on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells plastic processing equipment and systems, which include injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and services. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

