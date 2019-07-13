Analysts Set Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Target Price at GBX 323.75

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

WIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Wincanton news, insider Adrian Colman sold 579,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,552,355.16 ($2,028,426.97).

Shares of Wincanton stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.38). 27,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,132. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of $322.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.32.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 33.50 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Wincanton will post 2829.9999298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 7.29 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

